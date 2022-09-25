The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post 50 Influencers 2021

Jay and Shira Ruderman: Jews combining philanthropy and advocacy

No. 27 on The Jerusalem Post's Top 50 Most Influential Jews of 2022: Jay and Shira Ruderman.

By STEVE LINDE
Published: SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 07:45

Updated: SEPTEMBER 25, 2022 08:00
Jay and Shira Ruderman. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
Jay and Shira Ruderman.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

An advocacy-based approach is not normally the modus operandi of philanthropic organizations. However, the Ruderman Family Foundation – headquartered in both Jerusalem and Boston and led by President Jay Ruderman and Executive Director Shira Ruderman – believes that advocacy and philanthropy go hand in hand.

“In order to create disruption and, ultimately, pro-social outcomes, we bring advocacy to our work. We’re comfortable with criticizing certain aspects of the community we’re trying to change,” Jay Ruderman says.

Through this unique approach to change-making through philanthropy, Jay and Shira Ruderman have influenced how the aspects of our lives we often take for granted – everything from what we eat to what we watch – can have profound impacts on the way we see the world. 

This philosophy is embodied by a December 2021 initiative in which four of Israel’s five major television broadcasting and production companies (KAN, Reshet, HOT and Yes) signed the foundation’s pledge to audition actors with disabilities with each new studio production. The companies also committed to a more inclusive selection process for all jobs across the film industry, on and off screen. 

Jay and Shira Ruderman receive Jerusalem Post Lifetime Achievement Award (credit: ALAN ROSENBAUM) Jay and Shira Ruderman receive Jerusalem Post Lifetime Achievement Award (credit: ALAN ROSENBAUM)

Helping promote disability inclusion in Hollywood

The pledge was a continuation of a similar one the foundation circulated in Hollywood that brought CBS Entertainment, NBC Universal, Paramount Pictures and Sony Pictures Entertainment all together in the commitment of promoting more inclusive and authentic representation in the American film industry.

The foundation works to ensure that the productions we see continue to be more inclusive and diverse than ever before. Its 2020 study in the US revealed that 22% of all characters with disabilities on network television, and 20% of characters on streaming services, are portrayed authentically by an actor with the same disability, marking significant progress from the foundation’s 2016 study, which found that only 5% of characters on TV were cast authentically.

The Ruderman family’s warning call surrounding the lack of inclusivity has also captured the attention of George Clooney, Joaquin Phoenix, Ed Norton, Bryan Cranston, Mark Ruffalo, Glenn Close and Eva Longoria, who each signed the organization’s open letter urging studios and network executives to audition and cast actors with disabilities.

As one of the newest members of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ board of trustees, Shira Ruderman is well positioned to continue the organization’s groundbreaking work in advocating for authentic representation in the entertainment industry.

Helping in Israel-Diaspora relations

MEANWHILE, IN the realm of Israel-American Jewry relations, Jay and Shira Ruderman’s work to expand dialogue has fostered connection, cooperation, and mutual understanding in the Knesset, American congregations and countless Jewish homes. 

The latest example is “Jewish Foodie” – a 10-part online video series launched in August 2022 that shows how Jewish communities in America uphold their customs and traditions through creative approaches to food, enabling Israelis to understand more deeply what makes these communities across the ocean tick. 

Indeed, given how food is one of the greatest connectors between people, there’s something not only riveting but transformative for Israelis to see one of their entertainment scene’s popular comedians (Ori Laizerouvich) devour Jewish American staples, whether they be classic or largely unknown, from bagels and lox in New York, to succulent brisket in Memphis, to a burger topped with a latke in Austin, Texas. 

Other examples of the foundation’s multifaceted efforts to strengthen Israel-American Jewry ties include hosting a celebratory evening in honor of the work of US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides; establishing the Knesset Caucus for Israel-American Jewry Relations, which aims to elevate the concerns of American Jews within the Israeli legislature’s deliberations; launching University of Haifa’s Ruderman Program for American Jewish Studies, the only master’s degree in Israel that exclusively covers a wide range of issues pertaining to American Jewish life and American society; conferences such as the annual Symposium for the Professional Community in Israel; and research efforts that provide thought leaders and decision-makers the data needed to properly understand current trends in Israel-American Jewry relations.

Simultaneously, the Foundation maintains a substantial focus on effecting change in its US home region of New England, particularly by working to end the stigma associated with mental health and expand access to mental health resources.

In March 2022, the foundation announced a $3 million grant for Massachusetts General Hospital that aims to cultivate leadership in the healthcare sector by developing a transformative model of training, which will in turn produce the next generation of leaders in medicine.

The foundation identifies gaps in mental health resources and programs within the high school and higher education communities, such as supporting the Bridge for Resilient Youth in Transition (BRYT) program, which has been shown to increase graduation rates for students struggling with mental health challenges while stabilizing students at risk of developing serious mental health conditions. Last year, the foundation also partnered with Boston University to release a first-of-its-kind set of manuals to establish the best practices for college campus leave-of-absence policies. 

In the world of sports, the foundation collaborates with the Boston Red Sox on the annual IMPACT Awards, which in recent years have distributed grants to nonprofits across New England that raise awareness around mental health and improve mental health outcomes of individuals in their communities. In May 2022, the foundation and the Red Sox jointly pledged to combat the stigma surrounding mental health in sports, in a public event that featured remarks by Boston Mayor Michelle Wu.



Tags influential jewish people influential jews jerusalem post most influential jews jewish influence most influential jews Jpost 50 Influential Jews ruderman foundation Most Influential People
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin announces partial mobilization, NATO deems it 'reckless'

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: "Glory to heroes of Russia!"
2

Raisi cancels CNN interview after Christiane Amanpour refuses to wear hijab

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin (not pictured) on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 15, 2022.
3

Egyptian mummy cheese? Researchers find 2,600-year-old cheese at necropolis

Montgomery's cheddar cheese
4

Israeli archeologists discover 'once-in-a-lifetime find' of ancient pottery under beach

The vessels from 3,300 years ago discovered at Palmachim Beach.
5

From Texas to Israel: Red heifers needed for Temple arrive

An Israeli rabbi uses a magnifying glass to examine a cow named Zippora, trying to determine whether the animal is a "red heifer",
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by