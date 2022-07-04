Jewish philanthropist Shira Ruderman elected to Academy Museum's board

American-Israeli philanthropist Shira Ruderman was one of three individuals elected to The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures' board of trustees last month.

Ruderman began her new position on July 1.

Ruderman is the executive director of the Ruderman Family Foundation, a private family foundation that primarily invests in the inclusion of people with disabilities and strengthening the relationship between Israel and American Jewry.

Ruderman, along with her partner Jay, has for the past 14 years led programs and investments, including missions and seminars for Knesset members and journalists, as well as a Knesset caucus on Israel-American relations.

The Jewish philanthropist's efforts have helped to improve the portrayal of disabilities in entertainment and increase the number of roles that cast actors with disabilities, the museum said in a statement.

She served in the elite IDF 8200 intelligence unit and holds an MA in public policy and a BA in education from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Jay and Shira Ruderman (credit: RUDERMAN FAMILY FOUNDATION)

More additions to the board of trustees

Also elected were Dr. Eric Esrailian and Julia S. Gouw.

Dr. Esrilian is a film producer, philanthropist, physician, and entrepreneur involved in philanthropic efforts connecting health, human rights, education, and the arts.

Gouw, the chairwoman of Piermont Bank, is a philanthropist, arts patron, and prominent proponent for advancing Asian Americans' and Pacific Islanders' representation in entertainment.

Ruderman, Esrilian and Gouw's "strong executive experience, profound philanthropic spirit, and dedication to the goals of diversity and inclusion" will be invaluable to the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, incoming academy CEO and academy museum director Bill Kramer said.

"They will help us tell the rich and varied stories of cinema to Los Angeles and the world," Kramer added.