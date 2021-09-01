Meet America's second gentleman, who is also Jewish

After 48 Second-Ladies, the Biden-Harris administration made history in January, when Kamala Harris became the first female vice president, meaning that for the first time, America also had a second gentleman - Douglas Emhoff.

Born in 1964 in Brooklyn, Emhoff is also the first Jewish spouse of any vice president.

He made his name as a successful litigator, working in several firms since the 1990s. After Biden and Harris won the 2020 presidential campaign, he left his position as a partner at DLA Piper to avoid conflict of interests.

Since becoming the second gentleman, Emhoff’s main mission has been to encourage Americans to get the COVID vaccine. From Kansas to Alabama, and Illinois to Tennessee, he has toured the country repeating: “We need to do better.”

“We’re on a path to a more normal life but we are not there yet,” he said in Memphis recently.

In his first interview, with NBC in June, he said he also hoped to continue to use his position to speak out against antisemitism.

“I’m going to keep doing what I’ve been doing, which is advocate on these issues,” he told NBC. “Kamala Harris has had a long history with the Jewish community, not just because she married me. So this isn’t just me. It’s the entire administration.”