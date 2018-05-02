Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Nefesh B’Nefesh awarded seven Anglo olim with the Bonei Zion Prize.



The award recognizes outstanding immigrants – veteran and recent – who embody the spirit of modern-day Zionism by contributing in a significant way to the State of Israel.





In the Israel advocacy field, Arsen Ostrovsky is no stranger to the fight for Israel, and the fight against the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement. An international human-rights lawyer and executive director of the Israeli-Jewish Congress, Ostrovsky has testified and spoken in support of Israel before the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, United Nations in New York and the European Parliament.Linda Streit received the prize for culture, art and sport. In 2003, she founded what would become Israel’s leading facility for rowing, sailing, kayaking, and dragon boats, and also serves as the home of the national Olympic and Paralympic team. The Daniel Amichai Centre for Rowing and Nautical Studies was named in memory of her son, Daniel Amichai Marcus, who, at the time of his death, was a promising athlete.Maj. Keren Hajioff received this year’s Young Leadership award. Born and raised in the UK, Haijoff made aliya soon after high school. A month after moving to Israel, Keren joined the IDF, serving as an instructor in the Artillery Corps and moved quickly through the ranks and officers school. She is serving as the head of public diplomacy in the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, as well as completing a degree in political science and was recently promoted to the rank of Major.In the science and medicine category, Prof. Marcia Javitt received an award for her transformation of the radiology department at Rambam Medical Center.Kalman Samuels was awarded the prizer for his nonprofit work in the community. Samuels, together with his wife, Malki, established Shalva, the Israel Association for the Care and Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities. Throughout the last 28 years, he has made an everlasting impact on Israel’s social services structure and beyond.The winner in the education category, Rabbi Dr. Shlomo Riskin, has dedicated his entire life to serving the Jewish people. His visionary contributions have redefined Modern Orthodox leadership, reshaping the face of contemporary Jewish education. Riskin also played a massive role in empowering women to partake in the highest levels of Jewish learning, spiritual leadership and meaningful service in the IDF.The Lifetime Achievement award went to Morris Kahn. After making aliya at age 26 with his wife and two children, Kahn realized that foresight and business acumen were key to achieving his first large-scale success in the business world with the establishment of Israel’s Golden (Yellow) Pages in 1968.Recently, Kahn has increasingly focused his attention on philanthropy and venture philanthropy. He supports, among other things, cutting-edge stem-cell research, including the establishment of a laboratory for fertility preservation among cancer patients in Tel Hashomer; and a biomedical research laboratory focusing on genetics and genetic mapping. His philanthropic endeavors have also made cataract and trachoma surgery available to Ethiopian villagers. He is a major donor to the NGO Save a Child’s Heart.

