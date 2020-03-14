The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post US Political News

Bernie Sanders is 'proud to have the support of IfNotNow'

IfNotNow organizes protests against Israel and pressures Jewish institutions to be less supportive of the country.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 14, 2020 10:30
(photo credit: IFNOTNOW)
(photo credit: IFNOTNOW)
IfNotNow became the first Jewish organization to endorse Democratic presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders. It is the first time the organization has endorsed a political candidate. The organization says that 80% of its members voted in favor of the endorsement and it plans to spend the next few months talking to potential voters.
IfNotNow is a Jewish organization that has repeatedly criticized Israel. Its goal is to end the “Israeli Occupation” and the “weaponization of antisemitism in the debate over Israel." The organization was founded in 2014 in the wake of Operation Protective Edge.

“This fight is not over. As a movement of young Jews fighting for freedom and dignity for all, we are proud to be the first Jewish organization to endorse Senator Bernie Sanders for President," founder of the IfNotNow, Dani Moscovitch said in a statement.
"Like us, Bernie rejects the false choice between being a proud Jew and supporting Palestinian freedom. He has embraced the commonsense position that the Israeli military occupation of the Palestinian people should end — and that our tax dollars should stop funding it."
Miscovitch also accused the right of "[weaponizing] antisemitism to keep Americans divided and keep power in the hands of the few.”
Sanders announced the endorsement in a video on his Twitter account and wrote "Peace means security not only for every Israeli, but also for every Palestinian." 

"Bernie represents our best chance at political transformation for Israel-Palestine, our best chance for peace for both peoples," said IfNotNow Political Director and Co-Founder Emily Mayer in the endorsement video.
Mayer attacked Joe Biden, saying “We live in a political climate in which establishment politicians from both sides of the aisle, like Joe Biden, have given lip service to a two-state solution while cozying up to people like Bibi who are advancing anything but.”
Sanders is currently the only Jewish candidate attempting to win the nomination, after former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg suspended his campaign. 
In the past, Bernie Sanders said he is both pro-Israel and pro-Palestinians and claimed the Netanyahu Government in Israel as racist. He declined to participate in this year's AIPAC Policy Conference, claiming it provides a platform for leaders to express  “bigotry.” 


Tags Bernie Sanders IfNotNow 2020 United States elections
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo With the coronavirus pandemic, the time for an emergency gov't is now By JPOST EDITORIAL
What does Israel's future 5G network have to do with coronavirus? By YAAKOV KATZ
Coronavirus conundrums and repercussions By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Ehud Olmert to 'Post': The time for change is here By EHUD OLMERT
Orit Arfa Israel's coronavirus response sets a dangerous precedent By ORIT ARFA

Most Read

1 Two-week isolation ordered for all who enter Israel
Empty El Al Israel Airlines check-in counters are seen at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020.
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 Israel mulls quarantine for travelers from NY, California and Washington
The backdrop of the stage at last year’s AIPAC conference in Washington, DC
4 Target to make several changes to stores and services due to coronavirus
Target discount store
5 Benjamin Netanyahu may quarantine all travelers who enter Israel
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addresses the press about the coronavirus outbreak, March 8, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by