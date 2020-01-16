The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Bernie Sanders organizer: Cities will burn if Trump is re-elected

"The cops are going to be the ones that are getting f***ing beaten in Milwaukee."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 16, 2020 02:37
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders announces introduction of public housing legislation as part of the Green New Deal in Washington, U.S. November 14, 2019 (photo credit: ERIN SCOTT/REUTERS)
Democratic U.S. presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders announces introduction of public housing legislation as part of the Green New Deal in Washington, U.S. November 14, 2019
(photo credit: ERIN SCOTT/REUTERS)
"Cities [will] burn" if US President Donald Trump is re-elected, Kyle Jurek, who is described as a Bernie Sanders campaign field organizer, told Project Veritas. The right-wing American group started a campaign called "#Expose2020" and has posted multiple videos in which Kyle Jurek speaks with undercover journalists.
In the video, Jurek threatens a "violent reaction" to speeches including certain topics, saying that those who engage in such rhetoric "deserve a violent reaction." However, he does not stop at rhetoric and goes on to make threats against the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee.
"Be ready to be in Milwaukee for the DNC convention. We’re going to make 1978 [1968] look like a f***ing Girl Scout f***ing cookout," Jurek said in the video. "The cops are going to be the ones that are getting f***ing beaten in Milwaukee."
Jurek is likely referencing the 1968 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, in which thousands protested against the Vietnam War. The scene became so violent that the National Guard was called to the event. According to the History Channel's website, more than 100 protesters and 49 police officers went to nearby hospitals for treatment. 
“If Bernie doesn’t get the nomination, or it goes to the second round at the DNC convention, f***ing Milwaukee will burn,” Jurek said. “It’ll start in Milwaukee, and then when the police push back on that, other cities will just f***ing (imitates explosion sound).”
Praising Joseph Stalin's gulags, Jurek  said they "were a lot better than what the CIA has told us," adding that people were "paid a living wage in gulags, they had conjugal visits in gulags, gulags were actually meant for like re-education."
He also claims that the "greatest way to break a f**ing billionaire" of notions that they are superior is to make them break rocks for 12 hours a day.
Jurek also says that Sanders' calls for "free education" are not out of altruism, but rather a desire to teach how "to not be a f---ing Nazi." He compares the "re-education" system to what occurred in Germany following the fall of the Nazis.
"“So like in Nazi Germany, after the fall of the Nazi party, there was a s**t-ton of the populace that was f***ing Nazi-fied,” Jurek said. “Germany had to spend billions of dollars re-educating their f***ing people to not be Nazis. We’re probably going to have to do the same f–ing thing here."
According to the Washington Times, critics say that Project Veritas edits its videos, but its founder, James O'Keefe, denies these claims.
Since the videos were released, Jurek reportedly deleted his Twitter account. According to the Washington Examiner, Iowa state director Misty Rebik and Iowa co-field director Brooke Adams locked their Twitter accounts, making them private, following the videos.


