Biden launches campaign by attacking Trump's reaction to Charlottesville

WASHINGTON - Former Vice President, Joe Biden, ended long months of speculations and rumors Thursday when announced his candidacy in the 2020 Democratic primaries. He decided to open his first campaign ad in a direct criticism on the way president Donald Trump handled the antisemitic protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, in August 2017. "Charlottesville" was the first words in his campaign ad.



After describing the history behind the town, Biden added: "Charlottesville is also home to a defining moment for this nation in the last few years." He described the events of that weekend and said: "It was there on August of 2017 we saw Klansmen and white supremacists and neo-Nazis come out in the open, their crazed faces illuminated by torches, veins bulging, and bearing the fangs of racism. Chanting the same anti-Semitic bile heard across Europe in the ‘30s. And they were met by a courageous group of Americans, and a violent clash ensued, and a brave young woman lost her life."

According to the ADL, the “Unite the Right” rally was the largest white supremacist gathering in a decade. Hundreds of far-right activists arrived in Charlottesville to protest the removal of a statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee. Protestors could be seen on Friday night marching with torches and chanting around the Charlottesville campus of UVA "Jews will not replace us" and "blood and soil."The rally ended after a white supremacist, James Fields, rammed his car into a crowd of counterprotesters, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and injuring at least 19.Biden attacked Trump directly on his response to the violent protest. "We heard the words from the president of the United States that stunned the world and shocked the conscience of this nation. He said there were “some very fine people on both sides.” Very fine people on both sides?""With those words," Biden continued, "the president of the United States assigned a moral equivalence between those spreading hate and those with the courage to stand against it. And in that moment, I knew the threat to this nation was unlike any I had ever seen in my lifetime."A reporter asked President Trump Friday if he still believes that "there were very fine people on both sides" in Charlottesville, and the president insisted that there was no problem with his answer. "If you look at what I said, you will see that that question was answered perfectly. I was talking about people that went because they felt very strongly about the monument of Robert E. Lee, a great General," Trump responded. "People were there protesting the taking-down of the monument of Roberts E. Lee. Everybody knows that" the president added.In a tweet, Trump addressed on Thursday Biden's decision to run. "Welcome to the race Sleepy Joe," he tweeted. "I only hope you have the intelligence, long in doubt, to wage a successful primary campaign. It will be nasty - you will be dealing with people who truly have some very sick & demented ideas. But if you make it, I will see you at the Starting Gate."

