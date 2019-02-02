Cutting security aid, Trump team says PA wants to skirt US courts

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

WASHINGTON -- The Trump administration confirmed on Friday that it has ended security funding and training to the Palestinian Authority, claiming that Ramallah had requested the aid cut themselves in order to circumvent the jurisdiction of US courts.



The 14-year-old US Security Coordinator (USSC) mission, and the $61 million the US provides annually, is perceived to be the cornerstone to an effective PA security service.

But a new law passed with bipartisan support, titled the Anti-Terrorism Clarification Act, came into force on Friday that exposed the PA to lawsuits in American courts– should it continue accepting US financial assistance– from US persons affected by Palestinian terrorist activity.Jason Greenblatt, a senior adviser to US President Donald Trump and the administration's point man on the Middle East peace process, slammed PA officials via tweet on Friday for shedding what he characterized as crocodile tears on the loss of aid. A spokesman for PA President Mahmoud Abbas responded to the aid cut by claiming it would "have a negative impact on all, create a negative atmosphere, and increase instability.”"Disingenuous," Greenblatt tweeted in response. "This aid was cut (not just suspended) at the PA’s request because they didn’t want to be subject to US courts which would require them to pay US citizens killed by Palestinian terrorists when the PA was found guilty.""The PA has money for health/education– but must use their money wisely," he continued. "Example: Stop rewarding terrorists who kill Israelis. That will save the PA a fortune. They can also work with the US and others to help improve their economy and need even less foreign aid."Democratic aides on Capitol Hill confirmed to The Jerusalem Post that Palestinian officials had denied overtures for a resolution to the crisis, preferring an aid cut to potential legal exposure, and the press that would follow.“There is an active effort to try and preserve the security cooperation funds, from both sides but with varying approaches,” one congressional aide working on the matter told the Post. “There was an effort to get it in the year-end omnibus [spending bill in December], which obviously failed.”The aide explained that a renewal of aide would have to come in the form either of an independent, bipartisan agreement, or an attachment to must-pass legislation, such as the upcoming spending bill.But Israel’s call for continued US funding has maintained a bipartisan atmosphere.“There’s a widespread acknowledgement that it is not in anyone’s interest to see security cooperation end— it’s a question of how to proceed,” the aide added.A State Department official said that the government was beginning to roll back operations affected by the aid cut, but another source said that the administration remains open to reinstitution the program with PA cooperation.That, at the moment, does not seem in the offing. Greenblatt quipped that Trump and Abbas' aides are indeed communicating, after over a year of frozen ties following Trump's recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital."The only difference now is that we are speaking about these matters in public," Greenblatt said, "via Twitter, so the public can understand everyone's positions. Transparency is better for all."

