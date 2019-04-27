Geraldo Rivera slammed for selfie with Iran FM Zarif

Geraldo Rivera .
X
Talk show host and author Geraldo Rivera tweeted a photo on Friday in which he posed with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. He was subsequently slammed on social media, accused of posing with a “terrorist” and of not understanding that Iran’s regime routinely executes and suppresses people.
On Friday FoxNews put up a story about a forthcoming interview to be broadcast on Sunday with Iran’s Zarif. Zarif told FoxNews Sunday’s Chris Wallace that the Trump administration is “dragging the US into a conflict” with Iran. Rivera subsequently tweeted athe photo of him with Zarif. “With HE MJ Zarif, Iran’s Foreign Minister. Whatever you think of his ancient country at least they’re not slaughtering religious minorities like #SaudiArabia just did; executing 37, 33 of them Shiites."
A Saudi Arabia supporter replied that Iran executed innocent people from its Arab and Kurdish minorities. “You are so ignorant,” wrote another of the 370 replies the photo had racked up. Writer Joey Ayoub slammed him by noting what Iran had done to Syria by supporting the Syrian regime. Reza Behrouz, who tweets about Iran, pointed out that Tehran has executed numerous minority Bahai women. Others posted photos of gay men executed by Iran and Iran’s crimes against other minority groups and mass executions.
