Ilhan Omar opponent banned from Twitter, called to hang congresswoman

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's Republican opponent for Congress Danielle Stella's campaign Twitter account was banned after posting tweets calling to have Omar "hanged," according to The Washington Times.Omar was recently accused of passing sensitive information through intermediaries to Iran. Stella's campaign account called to have Omar "tried for #treason and hanged" if the accusations are proven.Stella later told The Washington Times that Twitter's actions against her prove that "Twitter will always side with and fight to protest terrorists, traitors, pedophiles and rapists."Twitter told the Guardian that "the account was permanently suspended for repeated violations of the Twitter Rules."Stella was arrested twice in the past year for shoplifting. She has previously claimed that Omar broke the law by telling immigrants how to avoid authorities.Kuwati-born Canadian businessman Alan Bender testified that Qatari officials with which he worked told him that they were paying Omar as a Qatari asset, as well as several other key politicians on either side of the political divide.