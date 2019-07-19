Ilhan Omar receives warm 'welcome home' upon arriving back in Minnesota

U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) speaks at a rally calling on Congress to censure President Donald Trump on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 30, 2019.
(photo credit: AARON P. BERNSTEIN/ REUTERS)
X
A day after being the subject of chants calling to "send her back," controversial Congresswoman Ilhan Omar (D-Minnesota) received a warm welcome upon her arrival back in Minnesota on Thursday.
A video posted on twitter by Chief Political Reporter of KSTP-TV Tom Hauser, shows Omar arriving back to her home state to a large crowd of adoring fans, applauding and chanting "Welcome home, Ilhan!"
Omar was the recipient of less friendly chants on Wednesday evening, when large crowds of supporters of US President Donald Trump shouted "send her back!" at a rally in North Carolina.
Trump has since distanced himself from the chants, saying that he "felt a little bit badly about it." Trump told media at the White House on Thursday that he "was not happy with it. I disagreed with it."
Trump had previously attacked the congresswoman and her "squad" - Democratic Reps. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley - saying that the four were anti-Israel, antisemitic and anti-America. Addressing them, he said that "if you’re not happy, you can leave."
Trump said that Omar “left Somalia, a failed country,” and added that “she hates Israel, hates Jews.”
On Wednesday, Omar put forth a new "pro-boycott" resolution in Congress “affirming that all Americans have the right to participate in boycotts in pursuit of civil and human rights at home and abroad, as protected by the First Amendment to the Constitution.”
While the resolution does not mention the acronym BDS, it seems clear that this was a response to an anti-BDS resolution.
She also announced a plan to visit Israel.
She also announced a plan to visit Israel.