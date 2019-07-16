Ilhan Omar ‘would be in the KKK’ – Human rights activist warns

U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN) takes part with Democratic leaders (including U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, left) during the announcement of the introduction of the Equality Act at the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, U.S., March 13, 2019.
(photo credit: LEAH MILLIS/REUTERS)
X
Congresswoman Ilhan Omar “would be in the KKK” if she wasn’t in Congress, argued Human rights lawyer Brooke Goldstein during a June interview at Fox News.
Goldstein, who is the executive director for the Lawfare Project, told her host Tucker Carlson that Omar called him “a White supremacist” and that “if she wasn’t a member of Congress she would be a member of the KKK.”
The Lawfare Project is an NGO meant to facilitate “a response to the abuse of Western legal systems and human rights law.”
Goldstein argued that Omar “built a career on attacking American Jews,” the Washington Examiner reported.
Goldstein said Omar “hides behind the fact that…she is a Muslim and a woman as though that insulates her from criticism,” she further claimed Omar blames those who object to what she says of racism or anti-Muslim feelings.
Omar tweeted about Carlson, calling him a “racist fool” after he said she is a “living fire alarm…we better change our immigration. Or else.”
US President Donald Trump slammed on Sunday unnamed Congresswomen who hail from “countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe” who tell “the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run.”
Trump suggested “they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done.”
Omar is a Somali-American Congresswoman and is the first Muslim woman to serve in Congress.
The Klu Klux Klan is a US white supremacist hate group established in 1865 after the defeat of the Confederate Army in the Civil War.
After being suppressed by the Federal Government it was recreated in 1915 as an anti-Catholic, anti-Jewish, and anti-black group and suppressed again in the 1920’s.
It was revived in the 1950’s and currently has roughly 15,000 members across the US.
