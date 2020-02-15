The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
In push for Trump peace plan, Avi Berkowitz met with Arab state officials

Avi Berkowitz, representative for international negotiations, traveled to participate in the Munich Security Conference and met with senior officials from four Arab countries.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
FEBRUARY 15, 2020 21:23
WASHINGTON - Avi Berkowitz, Assistant to the president and representative for international negotiations, traveled to participate in the Munich Security Conference and met over the weekend with senior officials from four Arab countries, The Jerusalem Post has learned.
Berkowitz met with officials from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, and Oman, as well as with senior EU officials. While the subject of the meeting was unclear, the US peace team has been working in three different channels for the past couple of weeks: normalization between Israel and the Arab countries; promoting the Trump peace plan and trying to reach out behind the scenes to the Palestinian Authority, in addition to blocking any UN resolution against the plan.
The Post reported at the beginning of February that the US has been trying to push for normalization between Israel and the Arab world. "We are getting close on our work on normalization," a Senior White House official told the Post on February 2.
The official, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive relations between the White House and Arab countries, said that three measures were on the agenda: non-belligerency agreements with Israel, direct flights between Israel and Arab countries, and allowing Israel officials to attend events in Arab countries. "We have been working behind the scenes to get it ready," he said.
Earlier this week, the Palestinians failed to secure a UN Security Council resolution against the Trump administration peace plan. The peace team, spearheaded by Jared Kushner, pressured members of the security council, such as Tunisia, Indonesia, and the Dominican Republic, to support softer language or to abstain from the vote. Shortly after, the Palestinians announced a delay in the vote to an unknown date, signaling a diplomatic achievement to the US.


