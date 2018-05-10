May 10 2018
Iranian strike on IDF 'bolsters decision' to exit nuclear deal, U.S. says

"Iran will have showed the world it's true intentions," the official added. "Let there be no doubt."

Iranian strike on IDF 'bolsters decision' to exit nuclear deal, U.S. says

The White House is pictured in Washington D.C. (photo credit: REUTERS)

WASHINGTON -- Strikes by Iranian forces in Syria against Israeli military positions in the Golan Heights "bolster" President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from an international nuclear accord with Tehran, a US official told The Jerusalem Post on Wednesday.

The Trump administration is closely monitoring reports of an Iranian attack on Israel, but has not independently confirmed it, the official cautioned.

Israel Defense Forces said on Wednesday night that Iranian Quds Forces fired 20 projectiles at Israeli targets. No casualties were reported.

The government had warned Israelis in the north to remain on high alert, opened bomb shelters and issued a limited call for reservists after identifying "unusual movements" of Iranian forces in Syria over the last 48 hours.

Local eyewitnesses in Quneitra claim that Israeli forces shelled positions in Syria both before and after the alleged Iranian attack.

"As Secretary [of State] Pompeo said in Jerusalem last week, we stand with Israel in the fight against Iran’s malign activities and we strongly support Israel’s sovereign right to defend itself," the official said. "If true, this only bolsters our decision to terminate the JCPOA."

The JCPOA is the official acronym for the Iran nuclear deal, the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which Trump withdrew from completely on Tuesday.

"Iran will have showed the world it's true intentions," the official added. "Let there be no doubt."


