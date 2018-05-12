May 12 2018
Iyar, 27, 5778
Ivanka Trump returns to Jerusalem 'with great joy' this Monday

Daughter of US President Donald Trump to visit Israel to attend the Monday opening of the US embassy in the Israeli capital.

May 12, 2018 14:18
2 minute read.
Ivanka Trump leads a listening session with military spouses at the White House in Washington

Ivanka Trump leads a listening session with military spouses at the White House in Washington. (photo credit: REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST)

Daughter of US President Donald Trump Ivanka Trump announced on Friday she will attend the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem, she expressed her feeling of being "honored" in representing the American people at this time.


The opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem on Monday will complete the shift in US policy to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital taken by the Trump administration.

A four-story digital billboard in Jerusalem at the Friends of Zion Heritage Center says it all. "Thank you, President Trump. You're making Israel Greater" / Courtesy

Lauded by many in Israel and seen as a unique achievement of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the US decision was received with hostility and rage in the Arab world, especially among the Palestinians who began 'Days of Rage' to express their displeasure with the move.

PROTESTERS IN Gaza City begin stomping on posters depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump and Israeli and American flags before burning them during a protest following Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel /MOHAMMED SALEM/REUTERS

On Friday, US ambassador to Israel David Friedman released a video in which the new building is presented and he himself express the sentiment that, to borrow from the Jewish text the Hagada read on Passover, THIS year in Jerusalem.

Israeli security forces are taking extra caution as wide-scale Palestinian protests and clashes are expected to occur during Monday.


