Ivanka Trump returns to Jerusalem 'with great joy' this Monday

Daughter of US President Donald Trump Ivanka Trump announced on Friday she will attend the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem, she expressed her feeling of being "honored" in representing the American people at this time.
The opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem on Monday will complete the shift in US policy to recognize Jerusalem as the Israeli capital taken by the Trump administration.
Lauded by many in Israel and seen as a unique achievement of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the US decision was received with hostility and rage in the Arab world, especially among the Palestinians who began 'Days of Rage' to express their displeasure with the move.
On Friday, US ambassador to Israel David Friedman released a video
in which the new building is presented and he himself express the sentiment that, to borrow from the Jewish text the Hagada read on Passover, THIS year in Jerusalem.
Israeli security forces are taking extra caution as wide-scale Palestinian protests and clashes are expected to occur during Monday.