Joe Lieberman is giving strategic advice to IAI

TheMarker first reported on Tuesday that Lieberman was hired to promote IAI's interests in the administration and in Congress, as a part of the company attempts to increase sales in the US.

October 25, 2019 01:41
Joe Lieberman is giving strategic advice to IAI

Joe Lieberman. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

WASHINGTON – Joe Lieberman, former Connecticut senator and Democratic nominee for vice president, is consulting Israel's Aerospace Industries (IAI) – the state-owned manufacturer has confirmed to The Jerusalem Post.

Israel's TheMarker first reported on Tuesday that Lieberman was hired to promote IAI's interests in the administration and in Congress, as a part of the company attempts to increase sales in the US. According to the report, IAI has recently re-organized its activity in the US and invested tens of millions of dollars in North America activity. The company's headquarters were merged with factories in Maryland and Mississippi to one unit in order to cut expenses.  

Lieberman's office told the Post that while he will be consulting for IAI, he would not work as a lobbyist. "Senator Lieberman is giving strategic advice to IAI about its activities in the US and its relations with the Department of Defense. He is not lobbying on IAI's behalf," his office said in a written statement.


