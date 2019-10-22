Mitt Romney admits to fake Twitter account: 'C'est moi'

When asked about an alleged private Twitter account under the pseudonym Pierre Delecto, Utah Sen. and former presidential candidate Mitt Romney admitted that the account belonged to him by saying, "c'est moi" (it's me) on Sunday, according to The Atlantic.



The Utah senator admitted to the existence of the account used to keep an eye on the political arena during an interview with The Atlantic. "What do they call me, a lurker?" said Romney.

Romney refused to name the account, but shared that he follows 668 people, but President Donald Trump, whom he often trades barbs with, isn't one of them."He tweets so much," said Romney, comparing the president to a niece of his who overshares on Instagram. "I love her, but it’s like, 'Ah, it’s too much.'"According to Slate, the private account is most likely user @qaws9876 under the name Pierre Delecto. Slate found the account based on the users followed by "Pierre," including politicians, stand up comedians and Romney's children and grandchildren.The account only has 10 tweets and they're all replies to other tweets. The first tweet, posted in 2015, lamented that Fox News' presidential poll was not yet up on the agency's website. Romney was living in New Hampshire at the time. More recent tweets defended Romney and attacked Trump for the decision to leave Syria.When The Atlantic asked Romney if "Pierre's" account was his private account, he responded "c'est moi."Trump and Romney often spar on various issues. The senator sees the president's character as damaging to his performance."Berating another person, or calling them names, or demeaning a class of people, not telling the truth—those are not private things,” said Romney to the Atlantic.“If during the campaign you pay a porn star $130,000, that now comes into the public domain." He said referring to Stormy Daniels In recent weeks, Romney decried Trump's alleged attempts to solicit damaging information on political rivals as "wrong and appalling" and condemned the decision to withdraw American troops from Syria as a " bloodstain on the annals of American history ."Trump has responded by calling Romney a "pompous ass," taunting him about his failed presidential campaign in 2012 and using the hashtag #IMPEACHMITTROMNEY on Twitter.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });