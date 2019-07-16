Muslim organizations across U.S. react to Trump's controversial remarks

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

WASHINGTON – Muslim organizations across the US reacted Monday night to US President Donald Trump's controversial remarks about a group of four progressive Congresswomen.



"President Trump's remarks today are a dangerous new low that will lead to more death threats on Congresswoman Omar and a surge in bigotry against American Muslims," wrote Madihha Ahussain, Muslim Advocates' special counsel for anti-Muslim bigotry.

The Presidents comments that leaders like @AOC @RashidaTlaib @IlhanMN @RepJayapal are any less American than him are not only hateful and inaccurate but also propagate the white nationalistic ideals that he has chosen to champion while he leads our country. https://t.co/bJCMyfXXpZ — MPAC (@mpac_national) July 14, 2019

He added that "It's astonishing that he would fabricate a quote suggesting that Rep. Omar was proud of Al Qaeda. The idea that muslims support terrorism is a false, harmful slur that the president gleefully peddled today when he falsely claimed that Rep. Omar supports terrorism and is antisemitic—both of which are established anti-Muslim tropes.""President Trump has made it clear that the driving force of his administration is open bigotry and white supremacy," he continued. "All Republicans and Democrats must forcefully and unequivocally condemn him immediately. Anything less than that is an endorsement of this hatred."Earlier on Monday, the President defended his comments during the "Made in America Day" at the White House. "If you are not happy, you can leave," said Trump. "If you hate our country, you can leave. Some people thought it's controversial; many people love it."Speaking of the group of four Democratic congresswomen - Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley - he said: "They are very unhappy; I watch them, and all they do is complain. So, if you're not happy, you can leave. I am sure many people will not miss them."He said that Omar "left Somalia, a failed country," and added that "she hates Israel, hates Jews.""I see them complaining constantly," he continued. "If they want to leave that's fine, and if they want to stay, it's fine."The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), condemned the President's remarks. "Trump's latest racist tweets echo the bigoted shouts of 'go back where you came from' heard daily by American Muslim women and children, immigrants and members of other minority communities across our nation," said CAIR National Executive Director Nihad Awad."It is sad to see the occupant of the Oval Office transition from empowering and encouraging racist taunts to actually using them himself. If Trump shouted the same thing at a Muslim woman wearing hijab in a Walmart, he might be arrested."The Muslim Public Affairs Council (MPAC) tweeted that "The President's comments that leaders like Alexandria Ocasio Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley are any less American than him are not only hateful and inaccurate but also propagate the white nationalistic ideals that he has chosen to champion while he leads our country."

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



