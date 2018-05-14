Pastor set to address U.S. embassy event said Jews, others going to hell

Pastor Robert Jeffress speaks before U.S. President Donald Trump at the Celebrate Freedom Rally in Washington, U.S. July 1, 2017.. (photo credit: YURI GRIPAS/REUTERS)

“Robert Jeffress says ‘you can’t be saved by being a Jew,’ and ‘Mormonism is a heresy from the pit of hell.’ He’s said the same about Islam,” Romney, who is running for a Senate seat representing Utah, wrote. “Such a religious bigot should not be giving the prayer that opens the United States Embassy in Jerusalem.”Jeffress is a pastor at a Dallas Southern Baptist megachurch, a staunch US President Donald Trump supporter and a member of his evangelical advisory panel. He preached for Trump and his family at a private service on the president’s Inauguration Day in January 2017.The pastor took to Twitter to respond: “Historic Christianity has taught for 2,000 years that salvation is through faith in Christ alone. The fact that I, along with tens of millions of evangelical Christians around the world, continue to espouse that belief is neither bigoted nor newsworthy."Jeffress’s comment that “you can’t be saved by being a Jew” indicates that he believes all Jews who have not accepted Jesus will go to hell.In 2012, Jeffress called for Christians not to vote for Romney for president, because he is a Mormon. He has said that Mormons, Muslims and Hindus “worship a false god,” and that Islam is “evil” and “promotes pedophilia.”The pastor has also come out against the Catholic Church, saying it is following Satan’s path, and said former president US Barack Obama was “paving the way” for the antichrist.On Friday, Jeffress said on Fox News Radio that, in his prayer at the new embassy, he plans to “be thanking God for the strong leadership of Benjamin Netanyahu , who is absolutely determined to protect Israel. And I’m also going to be thanking God for our President Donald Trump, who had the courage to do what no other US President has done, and that is to officially recognize Jerusalem and to move the embassy. This is another example of promise made, promise kept.”Christians United for Israel founder Pastor John Hagee will deliver a closing blessing at the ceremony.In 2008, a recording surfaced of Hagee seemingly saying that Adolf Hitler was fulfilling God’s plan to encourage Jews to return to Israel. In response to criticism, Hagee said his position had been misrepresented and called it “the ugliest of lies” to claim he supports Hitler or the Holocaust.