Paula White, televangelist, latest addition to ever-changing Trump admin.

U.S. President Donald Trump pulls a chair out for Paula White from the New Christian Destiny Center to as they attend a meeting regarding the supreme court nomination at the Roosevelt room of the White House in Washington, U.S., February 1, 2017. (photo credit: CARLOS BARRIA / REUTERS)

The latest addition to an ever-changing Trump White House comes in the form of Paula White, a televangelist based in Florida and personal pastor to President Trump, The New York Times reported Thursday.



Ms. White, who has known Mr. Trump since 2002, will work as an adviser to the Faith and Opportunity Initiative in the Office of Public Liaison, the part of the White House responsible for overseeing outreach to groups and coalitions organizing key parts of the president’s base.

Trump established the initiative last year by executive order and showed commitment to the subject when he discussed religious freedoms at the UN in September.The initiative itself aims to give religious groups a louder voice in government programs dedicated to issues like protecting religious liberty and battling poverty.White’s appointment is seen by some as an effort to appease the Trump base, as the embattled president fights for a second term and against an impeachment probe. According to most polls, including one conducted by the right-leaning Fox News, the majority of Americans support the trial.

