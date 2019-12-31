The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post US Political News

Pompeo running point on Israel as Trump distances himself from Netanyahu

Pompeo’s rise as a central figure in the US-Israel relationship comes as US President Donald Trump seems to be distancing himself from Netanyahu.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
DECEMBER 31, 2019 16:21
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet in Jerusalem, October 18 2019 (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu meet in Jerusalem, October 18 2019
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
When Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wanted to discuss the US airstrike on Iran-affiliated terrorists Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq and Syria on Monday, he spoke with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.
It wasn’t the State Department that ordered the airstrike. But the call, which the sides said was about the strike and Iranian threats more broadly, is just one of a number of examples of how Pompeo has become the point person for the Trump administration on Israel matters.
And Pompeo’s rise as a central figure in the US-Israel relationship comes as US President Donald Trump seems to be distancing himself from Netanyahu.
Before both elections this year, Netanyahu boasted of his close relationship with Trump. And he had the receipts; Trump had recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, pulled the US out of the Iran deal, stopped pressuring Israel to make concessions towards the Palestinians, and more. A huge banner of the leaders shaking hands adorned Likud headquarters in Tel Aviv. Trump chipped in to help his friend by recognizing the Golan Heights before the April election.
But then another election was called, and Trump expressed frustration at the political limbo in Israel, saying that it’s “too bad” that “great guy” Netanyahu couldn’t win a decisive victory. The second time around, Trump warned the election would be very close, “a 50/50 election,” and his pre-election gift was tweeting about an idea - a US-Israel defense pact that Netanyahu had floated – as opposed to something more concrete.
Days after the September election, Trump hadn’t called Netanyahu to congratulate him – and as we now know, no one really won – and when asked why, the president said "the relations are between our countries."
In a way, Trump gave an appropriate answer. The relationship is between two nations, and not just between the two men leading them. But in the context of why he didn’t congratulate someone who is supposedly his old friend, it sounded like Trump was snubbing Netanyahu.
Then, in December, Trump gave a long speech to the Israeli-American Council summit in Miami, which was entirely focused on Israel, but did not mention Netanyahu once.
Meanwhile, Pompeo made the dramatic announcement in November that the US no longer considers settlements to be illegitimate.
Then, in early December, Netanyahu sought to fly to London to meet with Pompeo – even though Trump was going to be there, too, for a NATO conference. In the end, the British said they could not provide Netanyahu with proper security with all the other world leaders in town, and Netanyahu met with Pompeo in Lisbon.
And now Netanyahu and Pompeo talked about the airstrike.
Interestingly, it appears that Pompeo is taking an even more active role in the relationship with Israel than Special Adviser to the President Jared Kushner, whose has known Netanyahu since childhood, and Avi Berkowitz, Deputy Assistant to the President. That, however, is likely a function of their roles the region being tied to Trump’s “deal of the century” between Israel and the Palestinians, which has been derailed by Israel’s repeated elections.
But the neverending Israeli election cycle is also likely a reason that Trump has scaled back his public relationship with Netanyahu. Trump famously likes winners, and doesn’t want to be associated with losers, and with Netanyahu’s uncertain political future, the president seems to be keeping his distance, just in case.
The Prime Minister’s Office tried to portray business as usual in response to queries on the subject, saying that Netanyahu and Trump spoke “a few days ago” – without specifying a date. The two also spoke on December 2, about “the threat from Iran, as well as other critical bilateral and regional issues,” according to the White House readout.
“Specifics of foreign policy with the US are naturally with the Secretary of State,” a Prime Minister’s Office spokesman said.
There is a positive spin that could be put on this shift, which is that Pompeo is very pro-Israel. A US official told The Jerusalem Post that Pompeo is truly the most pro-Israel – and hawkish – figure in the Trump administration.
The downside of that is the persistent rumors that Pompeo plans to resign soon in order to run for the US Senate, backed by his opening a personal twitter account and updating his website.


Tags Israel US Israel Mike Pompeo Trump Administration
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Palestinian Authority vs Hamas: What is the difference? - Analysis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Think about it: Israel and the ICC By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Devsena Mishra Citizenship Amendment Act of India a hope for refugees By DEVSENA MISHRA
Gil Troy Biblical Hebron is a complicated, historic, heartbreaking hot spot By GIL TROY
Seth Frantzman Pro-Iranian protesters target US embassy in Iraq, ambassador evacuated By SETH J. FRANTZMAN

Most Read

1 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
2 Hamas 'promoting' Donald Trump's Deal of the Century, says Fatah
Fatah and Hamas officials wait for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and representatives of Palestinian groups and movements as a part of an intra-Palestinian talks in Moscow, Russia February 12, 2019
3 New York Times columnist slammed for article on Jewish intelligence
Bret Stephens, former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary, is an op-ed columnist for The New York Times
4 Netanyahu met Germany's Merkel, but this image stole the show - photo 9
Top 10 photographs of the decade
5 Pompeo discusses US attacks on Iranian-militias with world leaders
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about airstrikes by the US military in Iraq and Syria, at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by