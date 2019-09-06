Rashida Tlaib calls for impeachment of Donald Trump

Rashida Tlaib took to Twitter on Friday to call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.



She tweeted "I'm shocked. #ImpeachmentInquiryNow"

The tweet comes after Mother Jones, an investigative journalism magazine, tweeted that Trump has a loan that may be evidence of tax fraud. Tlaib tweeted about impeachment two days ago as well after it came to light that Trump is taking money away from service men and women to pay for construction of the wall along the Mexico-US border.

