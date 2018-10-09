Nikki Haley resigns as Ambassador to the U.N. in major shake-up

Nikki Haley, United States Ambassador to the United Nations, prepares to speak on the floor of the General Assembly on December 21, 2017 in New York City.
(photo credit: AFP PHOTO)
WASHINGTON -- US President Donald Trump's ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, surprised world capitals on Tuesday by resigning from her post.
She will leave at the end of the year, Trump told the press alongside her at a meeting in the Oval Office. Haley focused her two-year tenure at the UN combating hostility toward the Jewish state.
"I just think its very important for government officials to understand when its time to step aside," Haley said, explaining her decision. "It has been an honor of a lifetime."
Her resignation stunned top administration officials– including its chief of staff, John Kelly, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and national security adviser John Bolton– as well as her staff in New York, which first learned of her departure this morning, US media reported on Tuesday.
In recent weeks, Haley acknowledged "disagreements" with the president on several policy matters and wrote a response to a New York Times op-ed
on an internal "resistance" against Trump's worst behaviors that irked the president.
In that article, Haley said she expresses her disapproval with Trump directly with him.
Also this month, federal government watchdog launched an investigation into Haley's private jet flights to South Carolina, her home state, during her tenure in New York.
But the White House did not provide further explanation of Haley's departure beyond her own desire to leave after two years on the job.
"She told me probably six months ago, she said, you know, 'at the end of the year, at the end of a two-year period, I want to take some time off, I want to take a break,'" Trump said. "We've solved a lot of problems, and we're in the process of solving a lot of problems."
Seen as a rising political star with ambitions beyond her ambassadorship, Haley was quick to dismiss rumors that her resignation before the November midterm elections indicated her designs on the 2020 presidential race.
"I can tell you what I'll be doing is campaigning for this one," she said. "I won't be running in 2020."
Just two weeks ago, at the UN General Assembly, Prime Minister Netanyahu met with Haley
and praised her "amazing" tenure at the international body defending Israel.
She forged a close working relationship with Israel's ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, who issued a laudatory statement upon hearing the news.
"Thank you, Nikki Haley!" Danon wrote. "Thank you for standing with the truth without fear. Thank you for representing the values common to Israel and the United States. Thank you for your support for the State of Israel, which helped lead to a change in Israel's status in the UN. Thank you for your close friendship and common paths."
The former South Carolina governor was involved in crafting the administration's upcoming plan for Israeli-Palestinian peace and advocating for aid cuts to Palestinian interests, including to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees.
She successfully advocated aid cuts to nations and organizations at the UN that vote against US interests, and campaigned aggressively against a General Assembly vote last year condemning the Trump administration for its recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, vowing to "take names" of those who supported it.
"You look at the anti-Israel bias, and the strength and courage that the president showed in moving the embassy– and showing the world we will move our embassy where we want," she said, listing her accomplishments.
And she offered particular praise for Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump for their work "behind the scenes" on foreign policy matters, characterizing Kushner as a "hidden genius."
"What I've done working with [Jared] on the Middle East peace plan– it is so unbelievably well done," Haley said. Over the summer, she described the plan as highly detailed and innovative.
Within the same hour that news broke of Haley's departure, administration officials began suggesting that Ivanka, the president's daughter and senior adviser, would be on a shortlist to replace her.
The president said he would name her successor within two to three weeks.
