Sanders, Biden leading Trump in 2020 election polls - Fox News

A Fox News poll released Sunday regarding the 2020 US presidential election shows that the current sitting president, Donald Trump, is falling back in the polls behind five Democratic candidates, including former US vice president Joe Biden and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.
According to the poll, Biden is leading Trump by ten points at 49 percent to 39 percent, Bernie Sanders holds nearly identical leverage over the president at a 49 percent to 40 percent advantage if the two contenders were ever to meet face-to-face - conditionally if Sanders ever gets the final go-ahead from the nation's primaries and Democratic National Convention, which is looking less likely as Biden has the garnered most of the support among many of the primary voters.
The other Democratic contenders within 1-2 poll points of Trump were Senators Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts and Kamala Harris from California, as well as Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, India.
The hypothetical match-ups show a key insight into how voters will react in the coming 2020 elections, however, nothing is set in stone as last year around this time Trump had a significant disadvantage in the polls, a position many of the Democratic candidates are now experiencing, whereas we all know Trump went on to win the election in the end.
"Biden tops the list of Democratic contenders with 32 percent support among primary voters. Bernie Sanders trails at 13 percent, Elizabeth Warren at 9 percent, and Pete Buttigieg and Kamala Harris both at 8 percent," Fox News reported on their website. "Next is Beto O’Rourke at 4 percent, Cory Booker at 3 percent, and Amy Klobuchar and Andrew Yang each garner 2 percent. Julian Castro, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Kirsten Gillibrand, and Tim Ryan receive 1 percent a piece."