Trump: “Dems making Israel feel abandoned”

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

The feud between US President Donald Trump and high-profile freshman Congresswomen continued on Monday but has spread to the entire Democratic Party.



The twitter war began on Sunday morning when Trump said in a tweet that these Congresswomen should “go back to the infested places from which they came.”

When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said. So many people are angry at them & their horrible & disgusting actions! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

If Democrats want to unite around the foul language & racist hatred spewed from the mouths and actions of these very unpopular & unrepresentative Congresswomen, it will be interesting to see how it plays out. I can tell you that they have made Israel feel abandoned by the U.S. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 15, 2019

To tell these American citizens (most of whom were born here) to “go back” to the “crime infested places from which they came” is racist and disgusting. https://t.co/sIAqg8bTIb — Justin Amash (@justinamash) July 14, 2019

And continued as Trump said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi would “be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements,” for these women.Now in the latest round of tweets were aimed at the entire Democratic Party and has decided to involve Israel.He said: “When will the Radical Left Congresswomen apologize to our Country, the people of Israel and even to the Office of the President, for the foul language they have used, and the terrible things they have said. So many people are angry at them [and] their horrible [and] disgusting actions!”He continued, ““If Democrats want to unite around the foul language [and] racist hatred spewed from the mouths and actions of these very unpopular [and] unrepresentative Congresswomen, it will be interesting to see how it plays out. I can tell you that they have made Israel feel abandoned by the US.”However, his tweets have since backfired. The original tweets are being widely denounced as racist and also inaccurate as three of these four women were born in the US.A majority of the Republican Party remains silent, as the Democrats rally around their own.One Michigan Congressman who has distanced himself from the Republican Party, Justin Amash called the tweets “racist and disgusting.”

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



