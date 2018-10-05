Trump: George Soros paid for signs at DC protest against Brett Kavanaugh

US President Donald Trump gesticulates as he returns from a trip to trip to Annapolis, Maryland, in Washington, US, May 25, 2018..
(photo credit: REUTERS/CARLOS BARRIA)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
President Donald Trump said the Jewish billionaire George Soros was involved in making signs featured in protests against the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh.
Trump made the claim Friday on Twitter hours after hundreds of protesters were detained during a sit-in rally in Washington D.C.
“The very rude elevator screamers are paid professionals only looking to make Senators look bad,” Trump wrote. “Don’t fall for it! Also, look at all of the professionally made identical signs. Paid for by Soros and others. These are not signs made in the basement from love! #Troublemakers” Trump tweeted about Soros after Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, the chairman of the Judiciary Committee that advanced the Kavanaugh nomination to a full Senate vote, made the accusation about an hour and a half earlier on the Fox Business News channel that Soros was paying the elevator protesters.
“I have heard so many people believe that. I tend to believe it,” Grassley said in response to a question from Maria Bartiromo.
The Washington protest was organized in part by the Women’s March group. Comedian Amy Schumer, who is Jewish, held a “We believe Anita Hill” sign, referencing the woman who accused then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas, now justice, of sexual harassment. Schumer was later arrested along with hundreds of others.
Three women have accused Kavanaugh of sexual assault ahead of the Senate confirmation procedure. Kavanaugh has denied the allegations that date back to the 1980s and were not reported to authorities at the time.
Soros, who is a Hungary-born Holocaust survivor, is a left-leaning donor to the Democrats and other liberal causes in the United States, Europe and Israel. He often features in right-wing conspiracy theories, especially in his native Hungary, where nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban has pegged him as a symbol of intruding globalist forces.
JPOST VIDEOS THAT MIGHT INTEREST YOU:
During his presidential campaign in 2016, Trump ran an ad that criticized “those who control the levers of power in Washington” and “global special interests.” Over those words were images of Soros and the then-Federal Reserve chief Janet Yellen
, who also is Jewish.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>