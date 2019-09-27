Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Trump: Iran wanted me to lift sanctions and I said no

US president Donald Trump denied on Friday that the US has agreed to lift sanctions in exchange for opening negotiations on a new agreement between the sides.

September 27, 2019 16:50
Trump and Rouhani

U.S. President Donald Trump (L) and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani (R). (photo credit: REUTERS)

"Iran wanted me to lift the sanctions imposed on them in order to meet. I said, of course, NO!" The president tweeted.


He responded to the Iranian president, Hassan Rouhani, who claimed earlier today that European leaders told him that the US "would lift all sanctions" to enter negotiations with Iran.

“Americans had propagandised about being ready for negotiation, and that it is Iran who is stubborn," Rouhani said, according to his official website. "They had sent messages to almost all European and no-European leaders that they wanted one-to-one negotiations between the two Presidents, but we had rejected it, saying that negotiations had to be done in the framework of P5+1, and they accepted.”

He added that three European leaders, Chancellor of Germany, Prime Minister of Britain, and President of France, "all insisted for the meeting to be held, saying that the US would lift all sanctions."

“But the problem here is that under sanctions and maximum pressure," he continued, "even if we want to negotiate with the Americans within the framework of P5+1, nobody can predict about the end and upshot of the negotiation”.


