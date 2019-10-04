Trump calls AOC 'Wack Job' after woman at town hall advocates eating babies

US President Donald Trump called New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez "a wack job" after a woman at a town hall on Thursday night stated that her new campaign slogan should be "We got to start eating babies" to address climate issues.



"We're not going to be here for much longer because of the climate crisis," stressed the woman at the town hall. "We only have a few months left. I love that you support the green deal, but getting rid of fossil fuel is not going to solve the problem fast enough. A Swedish professor said we can eat dead people but that's not fast enough. So I think you're next campaign slogan has to be this: 'We got to start eating babies.' We still have too many people. Too much pollution. We have to get rid of the babies."

Better than being a criminal who betrays our country. https://t.co/UnShA6gcQQ — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 4, 2019

Ocasio-Cortez attempted to calm the woman, agreeing with her that we do need to treat the climate crisis with the urgency that it does present, but assuring her that we do have more than few months to deal with it."I think we all need to understand that there are a lot of solutions that we have and that we can pursue and that if we act in a positive way there's space for hope. We are never beyond hope," said Ocasio-Cortez Ocasio-Cortez addressed the issue on Twitter as well, saying, "At one point I was concerned there was a woman in crisis & want to ensure we treat the situation compassionately. Let’s not mock or make a spectacle.""This person may have been suffering from a mental condition and it’s not okay that the right-wing is mocking her and potentially make her condition or crisis worse. Be a decent human being and knock it off," tweeted the congresswoman later.President Donald Trump responded to the incident, calling Ocasio-Cortez a "Wack Job" on Twitter. The congresswoman responded that that is "better than being a criminal who betrays our country."

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });