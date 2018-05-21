May 21 2018
‘Trump peace deal to make Jerusalem neighborhood Palestinian capital’

Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid said that Netanyahu agreed to the plan to make Abu Dis the capital of the future Palestinian state.

May 21, 2018 16:08
A security fence separates the Arab village of Abu Dis from east Jerusalem

The east Jerusalem neighborhood of Abu Dis and the security barrier that separates it from the rest of the city. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

The Abu Dis neighborhood in east Jerusalem will be the capital of a Palestinian state in US President Donald Trump’s planned peace deal between Israel and the Palestinians, Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid said Monday.

“Over the weekend, different sources began saying that in the American paper that will be presented next month, Abu Dis will be mentioned as the capital of Palestine,” Lapid said at a Yesh Atid faction meeting.

Lapid argued that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must know about this plan and agreed to it.

“This brings up two questions,” Lapid said. “One, is the two-state solution back on the table with the prime minister’s agreement? Two, is Abu Dis acceptable to Netanyahu as the future Palestinian capital?

“I know that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu doesn’t give interviews, but there’s a limit to his vagueness. If it’s true, the Israeli public needs to know,” Lapid said.

In the Likud faction meeting soon after, Netanyahu did not directly comment on the matter, but said: “Our successes are still to come. Our policies are not based on weakness. They are not based on concessions that will endanger us.”

Netanyahu added that the Likud believes in the Jewish people’ right to its land, while being willing to make peace with its neighbors that truly want it.


