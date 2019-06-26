Trump says Nikki Haley will not run with him as VP on 2020 ticket

US President Donald Trump and US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley confer during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council held during the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, September 26, 2018. (photo credit: EDUARDO MUNOZ / REUTERS)

US President Donald Trump ruled out the option of running for reelection in 2020 with former ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley as his vice president, in an interview with Fox Business Network on Wednesday.





"I love Nikki," Trump told the show's host Maria Bartiromo. "She's endorsed me. She's my friend. She's part of my campaign, but Mike has been a great vice president."

Trump made the statement in response to a question about a Wall Street Journal op-ed that suggested Trump choose Haley as his running mate in 2020 instead of Pence.

"This [op-ed] was written actually by a friend of mine," Trump said, "but let me tell you, Mike Pence has been a great vice president.

Trump also stressed Haley's success while working as ambassador to the UN.

"Nikki Haley represented us so well and our country so well," he said. "I love Nikki and there's places for Nikki and Nikki's future's great but Mike Pence is the person 100 percent. Yes, we won, we won together. We have tremendous evangelical support."

"We have tremendous support from every angle. And - well you can't break up a team like that. That's a team that really -- and we get along well together. We get along really well together."

Haley is well-liked in the Jewish state for her support for Israel during the many attacks against it in the United Nations.

A mural was painted of her likeness in Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda Market by graffiti artist Solomon Souza.

