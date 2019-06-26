Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel Travel Channel

Trump says Nikki Haley will not run with him as VP on 2020 ticket

"I love Nikki," Trump told the show's host Maria Bartiromo. "She's endorsed me. She's my friend. She's part of my campaign, but Mike has been a great vice president."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 26, 2019 23:48
1 minute read.
US President Donald Trump and US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley confer during a meeti

US President Donald Trump and US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley confer during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council held during the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, US, September 26, 2018. (photo credit: EDUARDO MUNOZ / REUTERS)

 
X

Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

  • A user experience almost completely free of ads
  • Access to our Premium Section
  • Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
  • A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel

Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.

Thank you,

Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief

UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH Show me later

US President Donald Trump ruled out the option of running for reelection in 2020 with former ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley as his vice president, in an interview with Fox Business Network on Wednesday.

"I love Nikki," Trump told the show's host Maria Bartiromo. "She's endorsed me. She's my friend. She's part of my campaign, but Mike has been a great vice president." 
Trump made the statement in response to a question about a Wall Street Journal op-ed that suggested Trump choose Haley as his running mate in 2020 instead of Pence.


"This [op-ed] was written actually by a friend of mine," Trump said, "but let me tell you, Mike Pence has been a great vice president.


Trump also stressed Haley's success while working as ambassador to the UN.


"Nikki Haley represented us so well and our country so well," he said. "I love Nikki and there's places for Nikki and Nikki's future's great but Mike Pence is the person 100 percent. Yes, we won, we won together. We have tremendous evangelical support."


"We have tremendous support from every angle. And - well you can't break up a team like that. That's a team that really -- and we get along well together. We get along really well together."


The former UN is currently visiting Israel, having visited the Western Wall on Wednesday. 


Haley is well-liked in the Jewish state for her support for Israel during the many attacks against it in the United Nations. 


A mural was painted of her likeness in Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda Market by graffiti artist Solomon Souza.

Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>

Related Content

Pennsylvania Senate candidate Joe Sestak (D)
June 26, 2019
Joe Sestak, supporter of Israel, though stands against Iran sanctions

By JNS.ORG

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings