Trump says he was kidding about 'building a wall in Colorado'

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that a wall is being built in Colorado.



"And we're building a wall on the border of New Mexico. And we’re building a wall in Colorado. We’re building a beautiful wall. A big one that really works — that you can’t get over, you can’t get under,” Trump said during a speech at the Shale Insight Conference in Pittsburgh.

(Kiddingly) We’re building a Wall in Colorado”(then stated, “we’re not building a Wall in Kansas but they get the benefit of the Wall we’re building on the Border”) refered to people in the very packed auditorium, from Colorado & Kansas, getting the benefit of the Border Wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 24 October 2019

He continued, “And we’re building a wall in Texas. And we’re not building a wall in Kansas but they get the benefit of the walls that we just mentioned. And Louisiana's incredible.”Colorado is not positioned along the U.S.'s southern border, where Trump has focused his desire for a physical barrier, and there have been no reports of plans to construct a border wall in the state. A portion of the border wall is being built along the Colorado River in Arizona.Trump later walked back the sincerity of his comments saying that "Colorado & Kansas [would be] getting the benefit of the Border Wall."The US President has been known to attempt to issue corrections to public comments. Most notably was when Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2018 and said "I don't see any reason why it would be Russia" with regards to election hacking. He later said “The sentence should have been, ‘I don’t see any reason why I wouldn’t, or why it wouldn’t be Russia’” instead of “why it would.”Trump had just been speaking about the border wall plans along the southern border between New Mexico and Mexico when he made the comments.“You know why we’re going to win New Mexico? Because they want safety on their border. And they didn’t have it. And we’re building a wall on the border of New Mexico,” he declared before mentioning Colorado.Nevertheless, Trump’s comments spread on Twitter.Trump’s border wall promise was a main campaign slogan from 2016, and the President recently said his administration will redirect $3.6 billion in Pentagon money to step up construction on the barrier.———©2019 USA Today. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

