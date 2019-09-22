Trump slams U.S. media, ‘they’ve gone totally crazy’

US President Donald Trump took to Twitter Sunday to rail against the “Fake News Media” which he accused of going beyond publishing inaccurate and unchecked facts, by also making up sources and protecting its “partners,” the Democrats.

...The Fake News Media nowadays not only doesn’t check for the accuracy of the facts, they knowingly make up the facts. They even make up sources in order to protect their partners, the Democrats. It is so wrong, but they don’t even care anymore. They have gone totally CRAZY!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2019

“It is so wrong, “ he said, “but they don’t even care anymore. They have gone totally CRAZY!!!!”

It seems Trump is responding to a story which broke out recently about a July phone call he made to President of the Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, who had recently been elected.

The Washington Post has been reporting potential legal issues concerning the phone call, which Kiev said in a July 25 official statement was a congratulatory phone call.

Some presidential telephone conversations with leaders of foreign countries are scrutinized by the intelligence community.

The Washington Post reported that a complaint was filed with Michael Atkinson, the US Inspector General of the US Intelligence Community, detailing an episode in which Trump allegedly committed a “serious or flagrant problem, abuse or violation of the law.”

This led to the issue being tagged as of “high concern.”

Speculation rose among minority party members that perhaps Trump had been putting pressure on the neophyte Ukrainian president to investigate the business dealings of Hunter Biden, son of Joe Biden, currently one of the Democratic candidates running for the 2020 presidential election.

In May 2014, Hunter Biden was added to the board of directors of Burisma Holdings, the largest non-governmental gas producer in the Ukraine.

An 2014 trip to the Ukraine by the senior Biden concerning reducing Ukrainian gas dependency on Russia added to the rumor mill.

Additionally, lawmakers are investigating whether there are any connections between the level of foreign aid Ukraine receives and alleged pressure being placed on the Kiev government to investigate Hunter Biden’s business interest or activity in gas production.

Gas is a vital concern to Ukraine and the whole EU as Russia, a leading gas producer in the region, who offers gas to answer Europe’s concernable energy needs. After annexing Crimea, Russia is cautious about its own financial and political interests concerning energy.

Zelensky, a former stand-up comedian, rose to power following a successful television series in which he played the part of Ukrainian prime minster, which oddly parallels the television role of President Trump in The Apprentice as part of his pre-presidential experience.

Additionally, both entered their real life positions as leaders of countries with no prior political experience as elected officials.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });