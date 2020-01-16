The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post US Political News

US House committee holds hearing on antisemitism

"This is not the time for thoughts and prayers. We need resources and action," said Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League.

By OMRI NAHMIAS  
JANUARY 16, 2020 03:12
U.S. House of Representatives votes on Trump impeachment on Capitol Hill in Washington on December 19, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)
U.S. House of Representatives votes on Trump impeachment on Capitol Hill in Washington on December 19, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/JONATHAN ERNST)
 WASHINGTON - The House Committee on Homeland Security Subcommittee on Intelligence and Counterterrorism held a hearing on Wednesday on the recent spike in antisemitic attacks.
Chairman of the subcommittee, Representative Max Rose (D-NY), called on federal government officials to protect Jewish individuals, communities, and institutions from antisemitic violence, and said they "must put forth comprehensive strategies to address it."
"We cannot forget that antisemitic violence in the United States is often linked to transnational networks of terror and hate, including global networks of white supremacist extremists in Europe and elsewhere," he continued. "The government must prioritize understanding and combating these networks in order to prevent antisemitic and racist violence. And, as we all know too well, antisemitic violence is too often linked to vitriolic discourse online. The government should be encouraging social media companies to prioritize the removal of terrorist content—including violent antisemitic content—in order to prevent online hate from turning into real-life violence."
"Jewish people have been coming to America since before it was even called America in order to freely practice their religion, escape persecution, and build a better life for their families," Rose added. "Yet now we are under assault by extremists, many of whom are emboldened to act and often encouraged by content on social media platforms. The time for thoughts and prayers has passed—the time now is for action."
Nathan Diament, executive director for public policy for the Union of Orthodox Jewish Congregations of America (Orthodox Union), testified before the committee and urged the members of the committee to act.
"Now, in the year 2020, in the United States of America, the Children of Abraham are afraid in a way we have never been before," he said. "We are under threat of violence as we walk down a city street or enter our synagogues to pray. Jews have faced such threats for centuries. But in the United States, even if there was discrimination against Jews, it was not predominantly of this violent kind. But now it is," Diament added.
"Orthodox Jews being explicitly slandered and Jews generally being subjected to classical antisemitic accusations – that visible, recognizable Jews are being targeted for physical assaults and verbal abuse and suffering this reality in an unprecedented way in this great country."
He called on Congress to increase federal resources for DHS's Nonprofit Security Grant Program.
Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), said that political leaders should "stop politicizing antisemitism and weaponizing it for partisan gain."
"The past few years have been the most challenging that we've seen in recent memory," he said. "It's the kid who snaps a Heil Hitler salute for a gag. It's the swastikas scrawled on a garage door; The college campuses where Jewish students are ostracized for supporting Israel; this moment is about women wearing wigs, harassed as they ride the subway. It's about men in black hats assaulted as they cross the street."
"It's the idea that a person isn't safe in their supermarket, in their synagogue or in their home just because they are Jewish," Greenblatt continued.
He said that leading voices from both sides of the political spectrum are normalizing antisemitism. "They are using antisemitic myths and tropes about globalists, controlling government, Jewish money, destroying our borders, dual loyalty to Jewish citizens, or attacking the Jewish state with the same dangerous myths that were used throughout history," he said.
"This is not the time for thoughts and prayers," Greenblatt added. "We need resources and action." He called the committee to pass the domestic terrorism prevention act and the  Never Again Holocaust education act, "So children are educated about the evils of prejudice."


Tags adl Orthodox Union antisemitism House of Representatives
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Squeezing Iran By JPOST EDITORIAL
Douglas Bloomfield Washington Watch: The imminent threat behind the Soleimani killing By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Yisrael Medad and Eli Pollak MEDIA COMMENT: Self-interest By YISRAEL MEDAD, ELI POLLAK
Gershon Baskin Encountering Peace: Maybe next time By GERSHON BASKIN
Earl Cox Immigration: Is the ‘melting pot’ separating? By EARL COX

Most Read

1 Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters as they demand Khamenei quit
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
2 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
3 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
4 Israeli tech company making water from air gets top honor in Las Vegas
Illustration: Pulling water-from-air
5 Iranian protesters refuse to walk on US, Israeli flags - watch
PROTESTERS IN Gaza City begin stomping on posters depicting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and US President Donald Trump and Israeli and American flags before burning them during a protest following Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by