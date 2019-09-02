Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

U.S. Rep. AOC bashes Boston Straight Pride parade on Twitter

"Seems more like a[n] 'I-Struggle-With-Masculinity' parade to me."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 2, 2019 17:56
1 minute read.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) speaks during House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing. (photo credit: YURI GRIPAS / REUTERS)

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) took to Twitter to bash the Boston Straight Pride parade.

The event, which took place Saturday and was created with the express purpose of achieving "inclusivity and [to] spread awareness of issues impacting straights" both in and outside the Boston area, has been met by harsh criticism and counter-protests.

"For men who are allegedly so 'proud' of being straight, they seem to show real incompetence at attracting women to their event," Rep. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. "Seems more like a 'I-Struggle-With-Masculinity' parade to me."


The parade attracted around 200 marchers, but were significantly dwarfed by the thousands arriving to protest the event.

Fellow congresswoman and member of "the Squad" Ayanna Pressley (D-Massachusetts), representative for the 7th district of the Boston area in the US Congress, also criticized the "LGBT hate march" on Twitter, and thanked the "allies & accomplices" for protesting it.


"To everyone feeling unseen & vulnerable today...we got you," she tweeted.


Boston police confirmed on Sunday that 36 people were arrested due to the event, and are currently waiting arraignment.


