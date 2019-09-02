U.S. Rep. AOC bashes Boston Straight Pride parade on Twitter

US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) took to Twitter to bash the Boston Straight Pride parade.



The event, which took place Saturday and was created with the express purpose of achieving "inclusivity and [to] spread awareness of issues impacting straights" both in and outside the Boston area, has been met by harsh criticism and counter-protests.

For men who are allegedly so “proud” of being straight, they seem to show real incompetence at attracting women to their event.



Seems more like a “I-Struggle-With-Masculinity” parade to me. ‍♀️



Hope they grow enough over the next year to support / join LGBTQ fam next #Pride! ️‍ https://t.co/DUb52ktWOP — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 31, 2019

Join me right now in making a contribution. TY to the allies & accomplices who stood in the gap & laid their bodies on the line today in affront #LGBT hate march. To everyone feeling unseen & vulnerable today...we got you. Equitable outrage. Our destinies & freedoms are tied. https://t.co/xwHQDX7UG2 — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) August 31, 2019

"For men who are allegedly so 'proud' of being straight, they seem to show real incompetence at attracting women to their event," Rep. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. "Seems more like a 'I-Struggle-With-Masculinity' parade to me."The parade attracted around 200 marchers, but were significantly dwarfed by the thousands arriving to protest the event.Fellow congresswoman and member of "the Squad" Ayanna Pressley (D-Massachusetts), representative for the 7th district of the Boston area in the US Congress, also criticized the "LGBT hate march" on Twitter, and thanked the "allies & accomplices" for protesting it."To everyone feeling unseen & vulnerable today...we got you," she tweeted.Boston police confirmed on Sunday that 36 people were arrested due to the event, and are currently waiting arraignment.

