WATCH LIVE: Pompeo promises strongest sanctions in history on Iran

Just weeks after US President Donald Trump announced that the US was withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), newly-appointed Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is delivering an address on the country's new policy toward Iran.



Pompeo has been staunchly opposed to the Iran nuclear deal since its inception, and as the country's premier foreign emissary, is seen as a security hawk.





"The fact is, this was a horrible, one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made," Trump said during his announcement of the US's withdrawal from the deal. "A constructive deal could easily have been struck at the time. But it wasn't. At the heart of the Iran deal was a giant fiction."Trump emphasized the need for a deal that would address Iran's development of ballistic missiles– the "means of delivering" nuclear warheads; its "totally unacceptable" sunset clauses, which expire caps on Iran's enrichment of fissile material necessary for atomic bombs; and UN inspector access to Iran's military sites, which have historically hosted some of Tehran's most sensitive nuclear weapons activity."The agreement was so poorly negotiated that even if Iran fully complies, the regime could still be on the verge of a nuclear breakout in just a short period of time," Trump said, warning of a nuclear arms race across the Middle East should the deal remain intact: "Everyone would want their weapons ready," he said, "by the time Iran had theirs."Iran has abided by the terms of the deal since it was first implemented in 2016. But the Trump administration and its fellow critics believe Iran has has done so because the deal structurally favors them: that on the front end, Tehran received a windfall of sanctions relief, and on the back end, the ability to grow the size and efficiency of their nuclear infrastructure.Michael Wilner contributed to this report.