Warren open to making Israel aid conditional on settlement building halt

Democratic presidential candidate Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) hinted heavily on Saturday that she was open to making aid to Israel conditional on the government ceasing the building in the West Bank.





"Right now, Netanyahu says he is going to take Israel in a direction of increasing settlements, [but] that does not move us in the direction of a two-state solution," Warren told The Hill when asked what her stance was on aid and settlement-building.





"It is the official policy of the United States of America to support a two-state solution, and if Israel is moving in the opposite direction, then everything is on the table," she said, before repeating: "Everything is on the table."









Warren seemed to dodge the question during the debate, and she will be releasing a full budgetary funding plan "soon", according to a New York Times article published on Sunday. This announcement seems to be a continuation of the the competition between Warren and fellow candidate, South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, that began heating up during Wednesday evening's Democratic debate on CNN, when Buttigieg criticized Warren's "medicare for all" plan potentially increasing taxes for the middle class.





Though virtually all of the Democratic candidates have said they are for a two-state solution, until Saturday, Buttigieg was the only one to have openly said he would be willing to condition any kind of aid to Israel in any situation.





But while Buttigieg only said he would be open to military aid cuts in the case of a full annexation, Warren goes one further and implies she is open to witholding any kind of aid in the case of continued building in the West Bank.

