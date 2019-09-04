Palestinian textbooks full of incitement, study finds

Palestinian schoolchildren take part in a lesson at a school run by UNRWA in the Shuafat refugee camp in East Jerusalem. (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)

Palestinian schoolchildren are exposed to a dramatic amount of incitement and intolerance against Jews and Israel, a research institute based at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem found.



IMPACT-se describes itself as a "research, policy and advocacy organization that monitors and analyzes education," according to "international standards on peace and tolerance as derived from UNESCO declarations and resolutions." The organization studied the current Palestinian curriculum (2019-2020) taught in Palestinian Authority and UNRWA schools in the West Bank, Gaza and Jerusalem.

The report comes after the Palestinian Authority restructured its curriculum for the first time since 2000, following the Oslo Accords. Previously, school children in the West Bank and East Jerusalem were taught the Jordanian curriculum, while students in Gaza used Egyptian textbooks.All 2019–2020 textbooks for the first semester were analyzed.The findings convey a horrific reality, where violent acts, hatred and even "martyrdom" are not only justified but sometimes encouraged.The study found that all textbooks in social studies, history, Arabic and national education for grades two to 12 contained problematic content, defined by IMPACT-se as "violence or incitement to violence; hatred of the Other; and radical, inappropriate or disturbing content."An 11th-grade history book featured the 1972 Munich Olympics massacre by Palestinian terrorists that left eleven members of the Israeli delegation killed as "a strike at Zionist interests abroad."A seventh-grade social studies text claimed that "Zionists" tried to burn down the Al Aqsa mosque in 1969, while an Australian tourist who belonged to a Christian fundamentalist group was responsible for the attack.Apologetic references to violence were found even in science books. An exercise called "The Stones Uprising and Elastic Potential Energy," reads, "during the Palestinian Stone Uprising of 1987, the youth of Palestine used a slingshot or the 'shu'ba' to confront the bullets of the Occupation army soldiers who were breaking in Palestinian towns. The Palestinians had no other means of defending themselves."One of the questions for the eighth graders asks what the "usefulness of shooting stones" is."The United Nations has just told the PA this August to remove antisemitism in the textbooks following our presentation to them," said IMPACT-se's CEO Marcus Sheff. "The European Parliament passed legislation stating its disapproval of the curriculum last year; government officials, ministers, and diplomats have presented our findings to the Palestinian Minister of Education and received all manner of assurances. But this week, the school gates opened and the same hateful textbooks are being taught.""That is a strategic choice made by the Palestinian Ministry of Education to radicalize whole generations of young Palestinians, to encourage them to commit violence, endanger themselves, and to reject peace with Israel," he added.

