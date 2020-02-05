Palestinian propaganda aimed at children depicts real life terror attacks

An animated video glorifying real-life terror attacks by Palestinians against Israelis has been shared on the social media app TikTok, which is popular with children.The minute-long video depicts an eagle flying alongside four terrorists as they carry out murderous attacks, and all are based on real life events, according to Palestinian Media Watch (PMW), which unearthed it. The video opens with the eagle swooping down to fly alongside a white van carring out a ramming attack on Israelis at a Jerusalem light rail station. In November 2014, Palestinian terrorist Ibrahim Al-Akari ran over Israelis at a light-rail station in Jerusalem, killing Jidan Assad, 38, and Shalom Aharon Badani, 17 and injuring 13.The eagle flies on, again swooping as a religious Jew is stabbed to death in the Old City of Jerusalem. In October 2015, 19-year-old Palestinian terrorist Muhannad Halabi killed Rabbi Nehemiah Lavi and Aharon Bennett in a stabbing attack in the Old City.Two more real life attacks are depicted in the same way, that carried out by Musbah Abu Sbeih, who murdered two Israelis and wounded five others in drive-by shooting attacks in Jerusalem on October 2016, and another carried out by Muhammad Sa’id Ali who stabbed several police officers near the Damascus Gate in Jerusalem in October 2015.“This animation is utterly shocking. The graphic content aims to incite violence and glorify murder. TikTok is a social network popular among children, so there is no doubting the target audience for this is Palestinian youngsters. It’s goal is to indoctrinate and the message is clear – whatever your chosen method, if you kill an Israeli you too can become a hero,” said PMW’s senior analyst, Nan Jacques Zilberdik.The eagle is an Islamic symbol depicting warlike aggression, military dominance and nobility. The coat of arms used by the Palestinian National Authority is an eagle with wings spread and the palestinian flag across its body, standing atop a scroll featuring the word 'Palestine.' The message being depicted in the video is therefore clearly of a strong militaristic Palestine rising up to kill Jews in Israel.This is not the first time such videos encouraging Palestinian youths to commit terror attacks appear. PMW has documented hundreds, if not thousands, of similar examples of incitements found on social media posts, in PA official discourses, and on TV.