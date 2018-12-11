Two Palestinian ramming attacks foiled during police enforcement actions

Israeli policemen inspect the scene of a car-ramming attack near Hebron, November 26, 2018.
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Israeli border police foiled two attempted ramming attacks against officers in Area C of the West Bank during enforcement operations on Monday morning.
Police shot and killed a Palestinian suspect who attempted to run over an officer during a raid to the South Hebron Hills village of Idna to halt illegal copper burning activity. The officer shot and killed the Palestinian suspect.
In the village of Jiftlik in the Jordan Valley, a Palestinian man tried to run over officers who were protecting the Civil Administration as it demolished illegal structures. Police arrested the Palestinian driver.
Separately, four Palestinians were injured in the village of Nabi Saleh during clashes with the IDF, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.
According to the NGO Yesh Din, Israelis vandalized 30 vehicles in the Palestinian village of Beitin. Security cameras documented three people puncturing the tires of a car. Messages were also spray pained such as, “We don’t sleep when blood is shed.”
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>