Blue and White to bring Trump plan to a vote in Knesset motion

Move designed to embarrass Likud and PM Netanyahu since significant numbers of Likud MKs and all MKs of the right-wing parties oppose Trump plan provision for a Palestinian state.

By JEREMY SHARON  
JANUARY 30, 2020 22:30
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz (L) and MK Moshe Ya'alon are seen at a press conference. (photo credit: ELAD MALKA)
Blue and White leader Benny Gantz (L) and MK Moshe Ya'alon are seen at a press conference.
(photo credit: ELAD MALKA)
Blue and White intends to bring a motion to the agenda in the Knesset plenum proposing that the parliament adopt the Trump plan for the Israel-Palestinian conflict.
The idea was suggested by party leader Benny Gantz on Wednesday, who said the motion would be brought for a vote next week, and the party is now moving ahead with the idea – although a party spokesperson declined to say exactly when it might submit the motion.
The motion, which is purely declarative with no practical implications, is primarily designed to embarrass Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Likud Party, since significant numbers of Likud MKs, and all MKs of the right-wing religious parties, oppose the Trump plan provision for a Palestinian state.
It is possible that the motion may not even have a majority in the Knesset at all, owing to opposition from the Right and Left to the Trump plan, something which could be acutely embarrassing for Netanyahu if it came to a vote, given the largesse bestowed by US President Donald Trump on Israel in his proposals.
Blue and White itself is split on the plan, with its more right-wing MKs such as Moshe Ya;alon, a member of the party’s leadership “cockpit,” vehemently opposing Palestinian statehood.
Channel 13 reported on Wednesday that in a Blue and White faction meeting after the unveiling of the Trump plan, Ya’alon told MKs of Yesh Atid, a constituent party of Blue and White, that he would never accept a Palestinian state, and would only contemplate Palestinian autonomy.
A spokesperson for Blue and White refused to answer The Jerusalem Post’s question as to whether or not the party would insist on faction discipline, to vote in favor of a motion to the agenda to adopt the Trump plan in its entirety, or allow freedom of vote to those MKs who dissent from Palestinian statehood.


