Border Police thwarted suspected terror attack on Jerusalem Day

Police announced Thursday that they had thwarted a terror attack on Jerusalem Day, which was on Sunday. Police said that together with the IDF they arrested a suspect who had approached the Kalandiya crossing.



The man, a Palestinian resident of Nablus in his 30s, who was perceived by the security forces to be suspicious, presented them with an expired permit to enter Israel.





The police spokesman said he had attempted to infiltrate into Israel armed with a knife that he had hidden in his clothes.The suspect was immediately arrested for questioning by the Border Police, at the end of which he was jailed.On Thursday, a prosecutor’s statement was filed in the military court in Ofer, ahead of the filing of an indictment. The court extended the suspect’s remand by eight days.Some of the charges that arose from the investigation into the incident are attempted murder, possession of a knife and preparation for an act of terror.