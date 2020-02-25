Ceasefire with Gaza maintained so far, but for how long?

All the roads around the Gaza border were opened on Tuesday after more than 50 rockets were fired by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) at Israel in the past two days, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported.The PIJ announced a unilateral ceasefire starting at 11 p.m. on Monday night, and after the calm was maintained, the routes were opened on Tuesday morning as well as the train line from Ashkelon began operating. Despite the relative calm, security officials believe that PIJ operatives will continue to attempt and carry out terror attacks across Israel.“We are not interested in a broad campaign, but we are preparing a plan, and if there is no choice, we will put it into action,” Defense Minister Naftali Bennett said on Monday, and IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi revealed taht he is not sure if the situation is going towards an escalation or a calm.Despite of the ceasefire maintained so far, children in most of the Gaza border communities will not be going to school on Tuesday for fear of another escalation.