Criminal probe launches against Haaretz writer for incitement to terror

The Attorney-General's office ordered a criminal probe against Haaretz writer Jonathan Pollak on Thursday for incitement to terror and to violence, just as that same office froze a special private criminal-style proceeding against Pollak by the right-wing NGO "Ad Kan."

There is no probe against Haaretz itself.

The decision to open a criminal probe was made by Avichai Mandelblit's top deputy, Raz Nizri, since Mandelblit is out of the country currently.

Nizri reached the decision after Pollak published multiple controversial pieces in Haaretz, as well as based on allegations of violent or illegal actions he has taken in the field.

Pollak has also been the head of digital graphics for Haaretz

He has been in detention for over a month having refused to present himself to the court dealing with the Ad Kan case since he says he does not recognize Israel's courts as legitimate because of what he views as unequal treatment of the Palestinians.

Ironically, Pollak is expected to be released from detention since his detention was connected to the now-frozen Ad Kan case, whereas there is no basis to detain him currently for the new state prosecution probe.

Pollak's lawyer Gabi Lasky slammed the state for keeping Pollak in detention for more than a month due to the Ad Kan case, accusing the NGO of trying to takeover the state prosecution with its special private criminal proceeding.

Ad Kan views Pollak as a dangerous anarchist and filed its proceeding after it believed that the state prosecution was going to give Pollak a pass.

In unusual circumstances, Israel allows private citizens to seek court approval to file a private criminal proceeding if the police and the state prosecution ignore a criminal issue which there is a strong basis to pursue.