Washington's announcement that the US peace plan is going to be released next week has been met coolly by European leaders. European Council President Charles Michel, who attended the Fifth World Holocaust Forum in Jerusalem on Thursday, does not believe in the success of the American plan. However, European leaders do not want to present an alternative plan at this stage but rather to allow US President Donald Trump's initiative to fail by itself. Emmanuel Bonne, a chief diplomatic adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron, has been in contact with Trump's adviser's Jared Kushner about the plan, but he also does not think it will succeed. The same opinion is shared by Macron himself, who gives it no chance, since "no peace plan will succeed if both parties do not want to build peace together."On Wednesday, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas explained to Macron why he opposes the deal, highlighting that every solution must be based on two states along the 1967 border with agreed land swaps, something that is not guaranteed by the US plan.Abbas also asked the French president that Paris and the rest of Europe recognize Palestine as a state, but did not receive a positive response.