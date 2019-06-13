Ex-ambassador Haley: Israel's security is paramount in Trump's peace deal

For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:

Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said that Israel's security is paramount in the Trump administration's "Deal of the Century," in an interview Yisrael Hayom published on Thursday.





The former ambassador has already read the American peace deal and told Yisrael Hayom that she believes both sides were taken into consideration.

When asked in the interview if Israelis should be worried about a quid pro quo situation after the US recognized Israel's sovereignty over the Golan Heights, Haley answered, "When the peace team came up with this plan, one of the main goals of Jared Kushner and Jason Greenblatt was to prevent harm to Israel's national security interests."

"I think everyone should look at the program with an open mind. Everyone should want a peace plan, everyone should strive for a better situation, and I think it can happen."

Haley expressed her disappointment with the Arab countries who decided not to attend the conference in Bahrain, where President Donald Trump will release the economic part of the deal.





Some Arab countries like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Egypt and Morocco have announced that they plan to attend the conference. The Palestinians have vehemently opposed the conference and called for a boycott. So far countries like Iraq and Lebanon have backed the Palestinians and will not attend.

However, she also reiterated that she believes both side will neither love nor hate the plan.

Haley, who worked as the ambassador to UN for two years was also asked her opinion of the international organization.

"The question is whether the UN wants to be an important institution. At the moment he is very wasteful and bureaucratic, it is very anti-American, and of course very anti-Israel," Haley told Yisrael Hayom. "The UN's continued existence is at stake, and if it does not adapt itself to the present era, the UN will not be relevant."

