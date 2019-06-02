Fatah calls for protests to disrupt Jerusalem Day parade

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Fatah called for protesters to gather at the Damascus Gate on Sunday afternoon to interrupt the March of the Flags that is traditionally held on Jerusalem Day, Palestinian Media Watch reported on Sunday.



The Israeli research institute stated that a post was published on the Fatah's Facebook page, inviting their followers "to arrive... at the Damascus gate at 5 p.m. in order to accentuate the Arab and Islamic character of Jerusalem before the herds of settlers who want to defile the Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as the streets and alleys of Jerusalem."

Fatah is the political party of Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas.Palestinian Media Watch said that they had alerted the Israeli police about the post circulating on social media.The organization cited three specific instances in which Palestinian action led Israel to change their policy with regards to Temple Mount.According to the report, the Fatah post mentioned "when the [Palestinian] public in Jerusalem succeeded in thwarting the Zionist plans to impose a partition of time [for prayers on the Temple Mount] and an invasion during the Jewish holidays in September 2015, the cancellation of the decision to place metal detectors at the gates of Al-Aqsa, and the forcible opening of a prayer compound at the Golden Gate after a Zionist closure that had lasted 16 years."Earlier on Sunday morning, riots broke out on the Temple Mount following the report that Jews would be allowed to enter their holiest site for Jerusalem Day, according to the Police Spokesperson's Unit.As the police attempted to enter the place, Arab worshipers began throwing stones, chairs and other objects at the forces. The forces responded with riot dispersal means.Jews are generally forbidden to enter the compound during the last days of the month of Ramadan. The police, however, allowed the entrance of Jews especially for Jerusalem Day.

