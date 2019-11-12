Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics Travel Channel

Gantz: Security of Israel is above politics; Palestinians: This is a crime

President Rivlin: 'This is no time for political squabbles, and those who do so bring no credit to themselves.'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 12, 2019 10:13
1 minute read.
Police sappers inspect site of a rocket that landed on Road 4 in Israel

Police sappers inspect site of a rocket that landed on Road 4 in Israel. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

President Reuven Rivlin and politicians from across the political spectrum came out in support of the IDF operation Tuesday morning which killed top Islamic Jihad commander Bahaa Abu Al-Atta in the Gaza Strip earlier in the day. 

 “We stand behind the security forces, who have been working for the success of this morning’s operations for a long time," Rivlin said in a statement. "I know that they, and the Israeli government that approved the operation, have Israel’s security, and only that, in their minds.

"This is no time for political squabbles, and those who do so bring no credit to themselves. It is the time to stop such statements immediately. Israeli citizens – please listen to the life-saving instructions of the IDF Home Front Command and take good care of yourselves.”

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, a former IDF chief of staff, praised the military for the successful operation and said it was the "right decision."

"Blue and White will support any justified action taken to keep Israel safe and we place the security of our residents above politics," Gantz said. 

His fellow party member, former chief of staff Gabi Ashkenazi, said that "Israel sent an important message last night that every terorrist is within its reach and his life is in danger." 

Joint List MK Hiba Yazbak slammed the government for the assassination. "This war is not just a political ploy but is part of the continued policy of occupation, siege and targeted killings," she said, "No one dares to say enough of the occupation and enough of the violence." 

PLO Secretary-General Saeb Erekat condemned the assassination as a "crime."


Erekat, in a statement published by the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority news agency Wafa, said that the Israeli government bears "full responsibility for the results of this crime."‭‮


Related Content

November 12, 2019
Who was Islamic Jihad's Baha Abu al-Ata and why did Israel want him dead?

By ANNA AHRONHEIM

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings