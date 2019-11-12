Gantz: Security of Israel is above politics; Palestinians: This is a crime

President Reuven Rivlin and politicians from across the political spectrum came out in support of the IDF operation Tuesday morning which killed top Islamic Jihad commander Bahaa Abu Al-Atta in the Gaza Strip earlier in the day.



“We stand behind the security forces, who have been working for the success of this morning’s operations for a long time," Rivlin said in a statement. "I know that they, and the Israeli government that approved the operation, have Israel’s security, and only that, in their minds.

PLO Secretary-General Saeb Erekat condemned the assassination as a "crime."

Erekat, in a statement published by the Ramallah-based Palestinian Authority news agency Wafa, said that the Israeli government bears "full responsibility for the results of this crime."‭‮

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, a former IDF chief of staff, praised the military for the successful operation and said it was the "right decision.""Blue and White will support any justified action taken to keep Israel safe and we place the security of our residents above politics," Gantz said.His fellow party member, former chief of staff Gabi Ashkenazi, said that "Israel sent an important message last night that every terorrist is within its reach and his life is in danger."Joint List MK Hiba Yazbak slammed the government for the assassination. "This war is not just a political ploy but is part of the continued policy of occupation, siege and targeted killings," she said, "No one dares to say enough of the occupation and enough of the violence."