Gaza border communities councils announce end of emergency situation

The Gaza border communities' regional councils announced on Friday a full return to routine and the removal of all restrictions.The announcement came after, at approximately 10 p.m. the night before, a red alert siren went off in the area, for the third time since the ceasefire was announced. The IDF said that two rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel and were intercepted by Iron Dome.In response, the IDF attacked Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) targets in the Gaza Strip.Among the terror targets, the IDF attacked an army facility which was used to produce rocket components. The headquarters of the Khan Yunis Brigade, which contained offices of several PIJ commanders. The IDF saw the ceasefire breach in Gaza as a serious incident and will continue to act against attempts to harm Israeli citizens.After funds for the Ministry of Education's psychological treatment plan were not passed along for three months, psychologists working for the local councils in the Sderot municipality, one of the municipalities bordering the Gaza Strip, will only receive payment for their services after a series of media publications.Only recently have the funds been passed along, according to an employee for the psychological services in Sderot.This article was translated by Tamar Beeri.