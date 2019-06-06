Greenblatt rejects Shtayyeh's warning of a collapsing Palestinian Authority

WASHINGTON - Jason Greenblatt, Special Representative for International Negotiations, rejected on Wednesday the warning of Palestinian Prime Minister, Muhammad Shtayyeh, who told the New York Times in an interview that the Palestinian Authority is on dire straits.





PM Shtayyeh is wrong, the PA isn't "in a collapsing situation," the PA caused the situation. Time for the PA to step-up & take responsibility for their people & the economy. The PA can't continue to blame the US & everyone else for a situation they caused https://t.co/pg1KTz0ZFR — Jason D. Greenblatt (@jdgreenblatt45) June 5, 2019

Shtayyeh addressed the new Israeli anti terrorism law that allows Israel to withhold part of the Palestinian revenue. Since Israel started to withhold the monthly stipend for Palestinians who attacked Israelis (also known as pay-to-slay), from the taxes revenue that Israel is collecting on behalf of the Palestinians, the Palestinian Authority refused to receive any payment from Israel.

The Palestinian Prime Minister predicted that the PA could run out of funds by July or August, which could lead for bankruptcy. He warned that if that happens, the PA could not pay for security forces. "It's a very hot summer. At every level," Shtayyeh told the Times. "I hope we will not reach that point."



"Politically, we cannot take it that our kids in jail are terrorists," Shtayyeh added and said that if Israel wants to create a situation in which the PA collapse, "let them push it to collapse. We will not dissolve the authority. But they can push it to collapse."

Meanwhile, Israeli Public Broadcaster, Kan 11, reported that in a meeting between delegates from Israeli Ministry of Finance, The Israeli Electricity Company, Israel's COGAT, and the PA, the Israeli representatives made it clear that Israel will not accept a situation in which the PA does not pay its growing electricity bill. The debt is estimated in about two billion Shekels, according to Kan 11, which is nearly equal the amount Israel withholds from the Palestinians.

According to the report, the Palestinian delegation refused for a compromise, including a long-term payment arrangement, and defied the Israelis by saying, "so disconnect us from the power grid." In the end, the sides agreed for a follow-up meeting in two weeks to discuss the debt.

"Shtayyeh is wrong," Greenblatt tweeted. "The Palestinian Authority isn't 'in a collapsing situation,' the PA caused the situation. Time for the PA to step-up and take responsibility for their people and the economy. The PA can't continue to blame the United States and everyone else for a situation they caused."