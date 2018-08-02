How feasible is the two-state solution today?

July 2018's Two-State Index, an indicator for the viability of a two-state solution in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.
(photo credit: COURTESY TWO-STATE INDEX 2018)
Will there be a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict? How likely is it that a Palestinian state will be declared alongside Israel as part of a permanent solution — a solution, widely supported by the international community, that has evaded Israeli and Palestinian leaders for decades?
These are the questions that the Geneva Initiative's Two-State Index (TSI), a monthly assessment of the road to the two-state solution, is trying to answer. The index analyzes current developments and organizes them into a simple and clear graphic representation each month.
The Geneva Initiative was officially launched in 2013 after a two-year secret negotiation conducted by leading Israeli and Palestinian negotiators. Although not binding, it received broad international support, but was criticized by then-Prime Minister Ariel Sharon.
The Two-State Index draws heavily, though not exclusively, on input and analysis from the original Geneva Initiative.
Included in the calculation are four major factors: the political and public arena, the diplomatic and legal arena, the reality on the ground and the ability of the core issues to be resolved.
In addition to the user-friendly, but rather simplistic chart, each month the TSI offers a detailed analysis of each of the factors included in the calculation.
"Examining more than 50 different parameters, the Two-State Index (TSI) organizes and systematizes the latest developments and determines whether they create progress toward or move away from two states," the official TSI websites says. "Ultimately, the TSI produces a coherent assessment of the plight of the two-state option."
So where do we stand today according to the TSI?
The answer for July 2018 is a 5.38/10 mark, which is slightly lower than June (5.53/10) but higher than May and April.
This month's decrease of the score by 2.9% is attributed to mounting tensions in Jerusalem
, stalled US diplomacy as well as challenges posed by the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the passage of the Nation-State Law.
The lower mark in the category of the political and public arena in July as compared to June, for example, is due to declining support from the Palestinian public as well as the United States of a two-state solution, in addition to the decreasing effectiveness of pro-two-state Palestinian civil society actors.
While there was no change in the diplomatic and legal arena or the ability of the core issues to be resolved, according to the index the reality on the ground slightly deteriorated.
This is explained by a lower score in the effectiveness of governance in the PA areas in the West Bank and stricter limitations of access to the holy sites.
In the same category, the index reported a slight rise in effectiveness of governance in the Gaza Strip.
The TSI was first introduced an April 2018 and is still being improved and developed to increase efficiency. It is available in English, Arabic and Hebrew.